Wisconsin Officials Press Feds Over Stalled Broadband Funds

May 4, 2026 – Wisconsin officials are pressing the federal government to release delayed broadband funding, warning that continued uncertainty is slowing efforts to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., sent a letter April 24 to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration urging the agency to issue pending guidance and distribute more than $300 million in federal funds allocated to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin was awarded more than $1 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, with a state plan approved last year to connect more than 175,000 unserved or underserved locations. Despite that progress, officials say federal delays are preventing the state from moving forward.

“Our partners at the Public Service Commission have followed BEAD deployment efforts by the book,” Evers said in a statement . “Yet, here we are again, unable to move forward with plans the federal government has approved due to unexplained delays.”

The delays stem in part from changes introduced under the Trump administration, including a restructuring of the program and new requirements tied to an executive order issued in December. The order directed federal officials to review states’ artificial intelligence laws and proposed restricting remaining BEAD funds to states with 'onerous' AI laws.

Officials say the missing guidance includes rules on how funds can be administered, compliance requirements and other program conditions that must be finalized before states can move forward with awards.

Baldwin said the uncertainty is holding back efforts to expand connectivity in communities that rely on broadband for essential services.

“This process has already taken far too long,” she said. “The continued, unexplained delays and confusion are preventing us from getting more Wisconsinites online.”

State officials say they are waiting on additional guidance from NTIA, particularly on non-deployment requirements , before they can proceed with distributing funds and launching projects.

Without that clarity, Wisconsin’s broadband expansion efforts, aimed at closing the digital divide and supporting economic growth, could face further setbacks.