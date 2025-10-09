Wyoming Joins In on America’s AI Infrastructure Boom

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2025 – Wyoming will be part of the Artificial Intelligence revolution.

Related Digital, the data center arm of real estate developer Related Companies, broke ground Tuesday on a $1.2 billion data-center campus in Cheyenne that will deliver up to 302 megawatts of computing capacity, expanding Wyoming’s footprint in the national AI-data center market.

The 115-acre project in the Cheyenne Business Parkway will open its first 184,000-square-foot building in late 2026. CoreWeave, a cloud-computing firm that provides GPU infrastructure for artificial-intelligence applications, will serve as the project’s anchor tenant and first major customer under a long-term lease for 88 megawatts of capacity.

To conserve Wyoming’s limited water resources, Related Digital said the campus will use high-efficiency air-cooled chillers rather than traditional water-cooled systems.

Gov. Mark Gordon, R, said the groundbreaking reflected Wyoming’s pro-business culture, adding that “companies that bring jobs, invest in our communities, and use innovation offer smart growth opportunities — and will always have a home here in Wyoming.”

Related Companies CEO Jeff T. Blau said the project “will create meaningful tax benefits for the city and state, bring hundreds of construction jobs, support Cheyenne’s small businesses, and build the digital infrastructure our country needs.”

Phase I of the development is “expected to generate more than $250 million” in state tax revenue over 15 years and create 700 construction jobs.

Construction firm Clayco and Black Hills Energy, the project’s utility provider, will lead the buildout, which aims to serve as a model for sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure across the Mountain West region.