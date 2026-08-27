Spectrum

Advocates Want Tribal Licensing Window in Future Auctions

The FCC declined to set on for its upper C-band auction next year

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Advocates Want Tribal Licensing Window in Future Auctions
Photo of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez testifying at a House oversight hearing on Jan. 14, 2026 by Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2026 – Advocates and tribal organizations are still pushing federal regulators to allow tribes to pursue spectrum licenses in future auctions.

In July the Federal Communications Commission declined to set a tribal licensing window for its 2027 upper C-band auction, but groups including Public Knowledge and the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska want to keep the door open for future auctions.

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Spectrum FCC Anna Gomez Harold Feld Public Knowledge ILSR OBBBA CTIA Ajit Pai

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