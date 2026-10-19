Anthropic Commits 5% of its Stock to a New 'Public Benefit' Fund
CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders have already pledged that they will donate 80% of their wealth
CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders have already pledged that they will donate 80% of their wealth
Terms like 'dynamic pricing' and 'surveillance pricing' are stirring up anger and anxiety on social media
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the importance of regulation to prevent potential harm from AI
The eight states are Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska and West Virginia
The agency expects the FCC to propose auction rules ‘pretty quickly’ after that