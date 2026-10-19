AI

Anthropic Commits 5% of its Stock to a New 'Public Benefit' Fund

CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders have already pledged that they will donate 80% of their wealth

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Anthropic Commits 5% of its Stock to a New 'Public Benefit' Fund
Photo of Dario Amodei listening as President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Sept. 29, 2026, after meeting with top executives of AI firms, by Alex Brandon/AP

Oct. 18, 2026 (AP) – Anthropic said Sunday it is committing 5% of its shares to a new “public benefit” fund, with the fund's worth potentially increasing as its shares grow in value.

The shares will go to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity within the company.

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