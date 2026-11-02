Argentina’s Milei Pitches a Regulation-Free AI Haven at the End of the World
Data centers are facing a growing backlash in the United States and Europe. Argentina wants to lure them anyway.
Associated Press
— 6 min read
TRELEW, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2026 (AP) — Data centers have become one of the most polarizing issues in the world. Argentina’s president wants to lure as many of them as he can get.
As residents and policymakers in the United States and Europe fight the facilities that power artificial intelligence, President Javier Milei is pitching Argentina as a haven, promising a hands-off approach to draw foreign investment his crisis-prone country needs.