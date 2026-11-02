Data Center

Argentina’s Milei Pitches a Regulation-Free AI Haven at the End of the World

Data centers are facing a growing backlash in the United States and Europe. Argentina wants to lure them anyway.

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
Argentina’s Milei Pitches a Regulation-Free AI Haven at the End of the World
Photo of President Donald Trump meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2025 by Evan Vucci/AP

TRELEW, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2026 (AP) — Data centers have become one of the most polarizing issues in the world. Argentina’s president wants to lure as many of them as he can get.

As residents and policymakers in the United States and Europe fight the facilities that power artificial intelligence, President Javier Milei is pitching Argentina as a haven, promising a hands-off approach to draw foreign investment his crisis-prone country needs.

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Data Center AI Javier Milei Donald Trump Peter Thiel OpenAI Marta Zlotkowska Argentina Rubén Etcheverry Alan Rocha Varsanyi Nicolás Wolovick Pope Leo XIV Andrés Arbeletche Francisco Sáenz Cristina Gibón

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