universal service

AT&T Loses Bid to Temporarily Halt California Landline Obligations

A federal judge denied AT&T’s preliminary injunction request, but allowed advocates, local governments, and a telecom group to enter the case

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
AT&T Loses Bid to Temporarily Halt California Landline Obligations
Photo of the Hon. Linda Lopez, Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – A federal judge Thursday rejected an effort by AT&T to temporarily stop California regulators from requiring the company to provide basic telephone service.

AT&T had sought a preliminary injunction in its suit challenging the California Public Utilities Commission’s carrier of last resort rules. U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez of the Southern District of California denied AT&T’s request, allowing the rules to remain in effect while the case moves forward.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
universal service Linda Lopez Rob Bonta Mark Toney Steve Hilton AT&T CPUC TURN California State Association of Counties RCRC CWA USTelecom FCC U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California COLR

Read more

Popular Tags

AT&T Loses Bid to Temporarily Halt California Landline Obligations FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Wisconsin Continues to Report $60 Million Gap in BEAD Funding BEAD BEAD Satellite Locations Could Drop 35-42%, Analysts Say NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure AT&T Loses Bid to Temporarily Halt California Landline Obligations AT&T