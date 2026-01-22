Bezos’s Blue Origin Planning Satellite Broadband Service for Enterprise Customers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 – Jeff Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin is planning a high-speed satellite broadband product for business and government customers, the company announced Wednesday.

The company is aiming to deploy the 5,408-satellite constellation, called TeraWave, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2027 and ultimately provide symmetrical speeds of up to 6 terabits per second. The service would likely max out at about 100,000 customers globally, according to the company.

The constellation would consist mostly of low-Earth orbit satellites, 5,280 of them, with the ultra-fast 6 Tbps speeds supported by 128 medium-Earth orbit units via “optical links.”

It’s the second Bezos-linked company planning to compete with Elon Musk’s dominant SpaceX, which has millions of consumer satellite broadband subscribers but also offers an enterprise service. Amazon, which Bezos founded and where he chairs the board of directors, is also working to enter the space, with 180 satellites in orbit and a planned total of more than 3,200.

Amazon’s Leo service is targeting a 1 Gbps download enterprise service, a mark SpaceX is planning to hit this year. That’s orders of magnitude slower than the 6 Tbps Blue Origin is advertising.

Musk said Thursday in a post on X, which he also owns, that SpaceX would eventually “exceed” 6 Tbps with a laser-based system of its own.

Starlink is still far in the lead in terms of an actual constellation, with more than 9,500 satellites in orbit.

“Obviously Starlink has sort of a leg up in this area because their parent company is SpaceX, the most prolific rocket launcher in the world right now,” Mike Dano, Ookla’s lead industry analyst, said on a Thursday webinar. “All the companies in this area are facing that issue.”

Blue Origin also launches rockets, and is the only company besides SpaceX to have successfully landed a rocket booster for reuse.

“One takeaway is that everyone recognizes the value of vertical integration, where rocket makers create their own launch demand by building a constellation, as SpaceX has done,” TMF Associates Founder Tim Farrar told GeekWire . “Amazon doesn’t have that right now, and it is a problem when you want to develop a mass-market satellite system with good enough economics to meet consumer price points, because you end up paying the full retail price for your launches.”

Blue Origin said in a release that “TeraWave addresses the unmet needs of customers who are seeking higher throughput, symmetrical upload/download speeds, more redundancy, and rapid scalability,” especially in “remote, rural, and suburban areas where diverse fiber paths are costly, technically infeasible, or slow to deploy.”

The company has applied for Federal Communications Commission approval of its planned constellation.

Both Leo and Starlink, the only two LEO broadband providers in the U.S., were big winners in the Commerce Department’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The Trump administration updated the program’s rules in June 2025 to make it easier for satellite providers to compete for rural broadband grants.

“The satellite internet space – it is taking off, pun intended,” Dano said.