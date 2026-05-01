Bill Introduced to Expand Enrollment of Lifeline Program

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 – Legislation to expand enrollment in a federal subsidy program for low-income households was introduced Wednesday.

The Promoting Access to Broadband Act , introduced as H.R.8576 and S.4438, would require the Federal Communications Commission to create a competitive grant program to help states boost participation in the Lifeline program.

The bills’ sponsors Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, are targeting a persistent gap: millions of Americans qualify for Lifeline subsidies but are not enrolled .

“Access to affordable and reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity,” Durbin said in a statement . “For many families, the cost of internet access is just too high.” He said the act would “increase awareness and enrollment in the FCC’s Lifeline program, giving more Americans access to the internet.”

“The Lifeline program can alleviate some of the burden and cover internet costs for families,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to introduce this bill… to help families cut through the red tape and increase enrollment in the Lifeline program.”

According to the lawmakers, as many as 25 million Americans lack broadband access, while 27 percent of users struggle to afford service.

Participation in Lifeline remains low. The Universal Service Administrative Company estimates about 22 percent of eligible households nationwide are enrolled, including about 14 percent in Illinois.

The legislation would fund state-led outreach to close that gap. At least 25 percent of states would receive grants, with the FCC prioritizing applications based on need, reach, and geographic diversity.

States could use funds for outreach, application assistance, and partnerships with nonprofit and community organizations.

The legislation also comes as the Lifeline program faces scrutiny within the FCC. Commissioner Anna Gomez on Monday called the $9.25 monthly subsidy “measly,” saying it has not kept pace with rising costs.

The bill would require the FCC to report to Congress within one year on the program’s effectiveness.

To qualify, households must earn at or below 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines or participate in programs such as Medicaid or SNAP.

Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., co-sponsored the bill.

Groups including the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Public Knowledge, Third Way and the American Civil Liberties Union support the legislation.