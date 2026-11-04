Breezeline Rapidly Losing Broadband Subscribers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2026 – Breezeline, a regional cable ISP owned by Montreal-based Cogeco, is having trouble hanging on to broadband customers.

Breezeline recently reported a continued accelerated loss of subscribers in the U.S. market. In its Q4 report, ending Aug. 31, the ISP lost about 11,000 subscribers for the quarter, roughly doubling the 4,500 lost in the previous third quarter.