Earnings

Breezeline Rapidly Losing Broadband Subscribers

Cogeco's Breezeline lost 11,000 Internet subscribers in the most recent quarter

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

1 min read
Breezeline Rapidly Losing Broadband Subscribers
Photo of Breezline fiber broadband technician, from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2026 – Breezeline, a regional cable ISP owned by Montreal-based Cogeco, is having trouble hanging on to broadband customers.

Breezeline recently reported a continued accelerated loss of subscribers in the U.S. market. In its Q4 report, ending Aug. 31, the ISP lost about 11,000 subscribers for the quarter, roughly doubling the 4,500 lost in the previous third quarter. 

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Earnings Washington November Breezeline Montreal Cogeco Inc October Frederic Perron U.S. Patrice Ouimet Morningstar Martin Smuski DirectTV

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