Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on October 21, 2026: Best and Worst States for Broadband in 2026

This BroadbandLive will examine what is driving those differences, what the strongest markets are doing differently, and where there is still room for improvement.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on October 21, 2026: Best and Worst States for Broadband in 2026

Where does broadband work best in America in 2026? And where does it still fall short? Cities and states across the country continue to see major differences in broadband speed, coverage, affordability and competition. This BroadbandLive will examine what is driving those differences, what the strongest markets are doing differently, and where there is still room for improvement.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

How to Log in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com

  • Look for the email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says, “Sign in now.”
    • OR - Go to https://broadbandbreakfast.com and click on “Sign in” in the upper right hand corner. Type in your email address. You will get an email from Broadband Breakfast with the subject line, “Secure sign in link for Broadband Breakfast.” Click the orange button that says “Sign in to Broadband Breakfast.”
  • Once you click that link for the first time, you will get another email from Broadband Breakfast that reads, “Your temporary login code is XXXXXX”
  • Navigate to the “Community” in the upper left-hand spot of the top navigation bar.
  • You will see the event in the “BroadbandLive Events” space, at https://chat.broadbandbreakfast.com/c/broadbandlive-events/
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