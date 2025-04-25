Broadband Opens Opportunities for Older Adults… Including to Scams!

Broadband use continues to grow for those 65 and older with 90% online according to a Pew Research Center 2024 Survey . The aging community is presently enjoying all the benefits of an Internet economy, as well as the opportunity to participate in the thriving online marketplace.

With approximately 64% of the nation’s wealth distribution held by Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, older adults are a primary target for online retailers and contribute more than their fair share to online purchases. However, with their wealth distribution, those in the aging community are also a prime target for another “industry.”

This other “industry” is growing by leaps and bounds and follows the dynamic online retail world. It is the dark empire of scams and fraud. In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission stated that consumers reported a staggering $12.5 billion lost to scams and fraud. According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance , consumer losses to scams globally have now exceeded $1 trillion. Adding to the pain for those who experience a scam, recovering any lost funds is usually an impossible task due to the complex world of money laundering supporting the scam industry.

The aging community needs to stay vigilant

With today’s uncertain economic times, particularly for older adults, unscrupulous fraudsters stand ready to take advantage and create new schemes to extract hard-earned funds. The aging community needs to stay vigilant and employ best practices in guarding phone, email, and text transactions. It’s also important to know that while it may seem tempting, one should not respond to unsolicited texts, phone calls, or emails about employment opportunities and get rich quick schemes.

The messages to “act fast and get big rewards” are almost always a trap set by scammers. They know consumers have rising concerns about their shrinking savings and are seeking ways to capitalize on any means to increase an opportunity for quick cash. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is!

For all consumers, it’s important to stop before proceeding with any tempting, but unsolicited offers. For older adults, it can be helpful to check-in with a family member or friend to determine the validity of solicitations. In addition, here are some quick and practical tips for older adults to consider and employ to help avoid hard-earned dollars landing in the hands of scammers.

New technology makes it all too real: In addition to being able to use spoofing and phishing techniques to replicate the phone and text numbers and email addresses of companies and government agencies, scammers can now employ Artificial Intelligence to replicate the voice and video of your loved ones and friends making it difficult today to distinguish a real phone call, email and text. To avoid this confusion, try to institute these steps: Stop and pause before you respond to any unsolicited communication. If you believe the contact is from a relative or friend, try to contact them directly as soon as you are able to and do not send any money or provide financial information (bank accounts, social security number, etc.) to the unsolicited contact. If unable to directly reach the individual who allegedly needs help, attempt to reach another family member or friend to discuss the communication. Often the perpetrators of a scam will try to prevent their target from contacting anyone during the course of the scam to keep someone isolated and on the hook during the course of the fraud. AI is also effectively being used as a tool for fraudsters to develop fake employment schemes , for full-time and part-time “stay-at-home” work, which is attractive to older adults. Employ these same tips to avoid the “too good to be true” traps to make quick cash. Don’t respond to an unsolicited email, phone call or text from government agency and business institutions: The trusted institutions you do business with won’t contact you with an unsolicited communication. In the event you receive something that appears real, and you are uncertain, do not reply to the communication. Contact the company or government agency directly to confirm any transaction or issue. Be aware of scam red flags: Any solicitation that wants you to act fast or needs a response that won’t allow you to think through the transaction is aimed at getting you to respond without doing your due diligence. Scammers prey on “act fast” and confusing messaging to get individuals to respond. Don’t fall for their tactics. Shop smart online: For any purchases, use a credit card for transactions (credit cards offer fraud protection). When shopping online, go to a trusted marketplace that offers secure sites and protections for your purchases. Stay informed of the latest scams: Check-out the resources listed below to be aware of the most up-to-date trends in scams. It’s also important to report any incidence of a scam/fraud to the Federal Trade Commission report fraud . Sharing as much as possible about the experience will help build a safer and more trustworthy online environment for everyone. There is no shame in getting scammed, and it happens to the even most savvy of consumers.

Resources and organizations

When times get tough, the bad actors get tougher. Scammers are hard at work thinking of new ways to deceive consumers! Take the steps to protect online transactions by employing some tips and tools for a safer e-commerce. These additional resources and organizations provide more information and are helping to build and maintain a safer online environment.

Debra Berlyn is the Executive Director of the Project to Get Older Adults onLine (Project GOAL), which offers resources and specialized information for older adults focused on technology (Tech&AGEing) and online safety, security and privacy (Stay Safe). She is also president of Consumer Policy Solutions and has served on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee. She is on the board of the National Consumers League and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

