Expert Opinion

Bryan McGuirk: A Question of Choice: Next Steps in the C-Band Transition

As the C-band transition accelerates, broadcasters face a pivotal choice between Ku-band, IP and hybrid distribution models

Bryan McGuirk

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Bryan McGuirk: A Question of Choice: Next Steps in the C-Band Transition
The author of this Expert Opinion is Bryan McGuirk. His bio is below.
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Expert Opinion C-Band IP

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