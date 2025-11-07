Denmark to Ban Access to Social Media for Children Under 15

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2025 (AP) — Denmark’s government on Friday announced a political agreement to ban access to social media for anyone aged under 15.

The move, led by the Ministry of Digitalization, would set the age limit for access to social media but give some parents — after a specific assessment — the right to give consent to let their children access social media from age 13.

Such a measure would be among the most sweeping steps yet by a European government to address concerns about the use of social media among teens and younger children.