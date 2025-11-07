Social Media

Denmark to Ban Access to Social Media for Children Under 15

The measure is one of the most sweeping steps against teen and child social media use by a European government.

Associated Press

Photo of the Danish flag from 2019 by the Embassy of Denmark in Finland on Facebook.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2025 (AP) — Denmark’s government on Friday announced a political agreement to ban access to social media for anyone aged under 15.

The move, led by the Ministry of Digitalization, would set the age limit for access to social media but give some parents — after a specific assessment — the right to give consent to let their children access social media from age 13.

Such a measure would be among the most sweeping steps yet by a European government to address concerns about the use of social media among teens and younger children.

