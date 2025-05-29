Sign in Subscribe
Elon Musk is Leaving the Trump Administration

Musk announced his decision one day after CBS released part an interview in which Musk said he was 'disappointed' with the 'big beautiful bill.'

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Photo of Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, by Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 (AP) — Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

His departure, announced Wednesday evening, marks the end of a turbulent chapter that included thousands of layoffs, the evisceration of government agencies and reams of litigation. Despite the upheaval, the billionaire entrepreneur struggled in the unfamiliar environment of Washington, and he accomplished far less than he hoped.

He dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending — from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion — and increasingly expressed frustration about resistance to his goals. Sometimes he clashed with other top members of Trump's administration, who chafed at the newcomer's efforts to reshape their departments, and he faced fierce political blowback for his efforts.

