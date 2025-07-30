Sign in Subscribe
Artifical Intelligence

Experts Clash on Online Age Verification

Does age verification endanger free speech?

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Experts Clash on Online Age Verification
Photo of speakers Kate Ruane, Chris Marchese, Luke Hogg, and moderator Tim Lordan at a hearing titled "Verifying the Future: Kids Age Regulation, SCOTUS, and AI Boundaries" on Wednesday, Jul. 30, 2025 on Capitol Hill from Patricia Blume/Broadband Breakfast.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 – A delicate balancing act is unfolding on Capitol Hill: safeguarding children from explicit content while defending free speech and privacy rights.

On Wednesday, the Congressional Internet Caucus Academy held a hearing to discuss age regulations and the role of artificial intelligence in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June decision in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. In that ruling, the Court upheld a Texas law requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the users’ age.

Some speakers warned that a broad interpretation of the ruling could endanger free speech. Kate Ruane, Director at Free Expression Project, Center for Democracy & Technology, cautioned that it could lead to censorship of constitutionally protected content. 

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

“It includes sex education, any speech that will relate to sex speech,” Ruane stated. “The LGBTQ community, for example, I think, is at risk, and we need to be very, very, very, very, very careful about how we apply this going forward, and how we understand the scope of discussion.”

Chris Marchese, Founder & Co-Director of NetChoice Litigation Center, agreed that the ruling must be interpreted narrowly to avoid censorship.

“It has ramifications that go far beyond just trying to protect minors online,” Marchese said.

Others, like Luke Hogg, Director of Technology Policy, Foundation for American Innovation, defended the ruling, though he also emphasized the need for a narrow interpretation. 

Hogg presented various age verification methods, including age gating, age estimation, and biometric-based verification–where AI analyzes a photo and then verifies the user's age.

He argued that biometric systems are both secure and effective, citing a maximum error rate of only 0.22 percent in practice. While he acknowledged that error rates are higher for people of color and LGBTQ individuals, he noted that the overall efficiency rate remains only 0.009 percent. 

“I do think it is possible, I think the systems are efficacious, and I think that we can resolve the security problems,” Hogg stated.

However, Ruane and Marchese remained firm in their opposition.

Marchese pushed back on the use of biometric systems, stating that to him, it sounds more like surveillance. Instead, he called on Congress to pass a national privacy law that preempts conflicting state laws.

Post tagged in
Artifical Intelligence Kids Online Safety Act biometrics Luke Hogg Kate Ruane Chris Marchese Tim Lordan National Privacy Laws Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton

Read more

Popular Tags

Dean Bubley: After Budget Bill, Do No Harm to CBRS and 6 GHz FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Citynet CEO: West Virginia Broadband Held Back by Pole Fights BEAD Citynet CEO: West Virginia Broadband Held Back by Pole Fights NTIA Jase Wilson of Ready.net to Keynote Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit 9/18 Infrastructure Analysis: LEO Bids Average $886 Per Location in Tennessee BEAD Round Broadband Mapping and Data