FCC Launches E-Rate Fraud Crackdown

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has launched a new wave of enforcement actions against individuals convicted of defrauding the E-Rate program as it ramps up its crackdown on misuse of federal broadband funds.

In a series of letters issued April 7, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau suspended multiple individuals from participating in the E-Rate program and all other universal service mechanisms, while also initiating proceedings to bar them from future participation for at least three years.

The actions mark one of the first real-world tests of the FCC's updated suspension and debarment rules , adopted on March 26. Designed to accelerate the removal of bad actors from federally funded connectivity programs, the new framework allows the agency to act quickly following criminal convictions, triggering immediate program-wide suspensions rather than limiting enforcement to a single program like E-Rate.

Unlike a prior case involving a single $14 million fraud scheme , the latest enforcement actions span multiple cases and jurisdictions, pointing to a broader effort to systematically remove individuals tied to E-Rate violations.

The cases involve a range of fraudulent activity, including falsified invoices, manipulated bidding processes, and false certifications submitted to the Universal Service Administrative Company , which administers the program.

In one of the largest cases , Charles “Chuck” Jones admitted to a long-running conspiracy that resulted in companies he controlled receiving approximately $6.9 million in E-Rate funds through fabricated documents and fraudulent filings.

In another case , Shawn Clemmons, a former executive director of a regional service provider, withheld reimbursements owed to schools and misused program funds across funding years, leaving schools short more than $2 million and forcing them to cover additional costs exceeding $1.2 million.

Additional cases follow a similar pattern: In Texas, a conspiracy used school leadership to steer $337,000 in contracts; in New York, a provider billed dozens of schools for phantom equipment; and across multiple regions, defendants utilized false certifications to inflate funding.

In each instance, the FCC cited blatant violations of E-Rate’s core rules on competitive bidding, honest invoicing, and the proper use of federal funds.

Each of the April 7 letters cites the new March 26 authority as enabling “quicker and more comprehensive action to exclude bad actors” from federally funded programs.