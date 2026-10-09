FCC Proposes More Than $10 Million in Lifeline Fines

WASHINGTON, October 7, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing more than $10 million in fines against two Lifeline providers accused of improperly claiming federal subsidies for duplicate subscribers and committing other violations of the program’s rules.

The FCC proposed fines of $2.67 million against AirVoice Wireless and $7.45 million against TAG Mobility, which share common ownership. The Enforcement Bureau’s investigations found that the companies apparently claimed Lifeline support multiple times for the same subscribers, falsely certified reimbursement requests and made false statements, among other alleged violations.