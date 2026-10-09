FCC

FCC Proposes More Than $10 Million in Lifeline Fines

The proposed penalties come as the FCC scrutinizes subscriber eligibility

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
FCC Proposes More Than $10 Million in Lifeline Fines
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON, October 7, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing more than $10 million in fines against two Lifeline providers accused of improperly claiming federal subsidies for duplicate subscribers and committing other violations of the program’s rules.

The FCC proposed fines of $2.67 million against AirVoice Wireless and $7.45 million against TAG Mobility, which share common ownership. The Enforcement Bureau’s investigations found that the companies apparently claimed Lifeline support multiple times for the same subscribers, falsely certified reimbursement requests and made false statements, among other alleged violations.

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