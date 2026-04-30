Federal Preemption of State AI Laws Threaten Worker Safety

Photo of panelist participating in the discussion hosted by the Center for American Progress, on April 29, 2026.

Panelists called for guardrails against AI at the federal, state and local level.

April 30, 2026 – Efforts in Washington to establish a federal framework for artificial intelligence raised concern among policy analysts Wednesday, who said a national standard may weaken existing protections for workers and consumers.

Advocates warned that federal preemption , which would limit or eliminate the ability of states to pass their own AI laws, risks creating a regulatory ceiling rather than a baseline, particularly as states have begun taking more aggressive action to address emerging harms.

Crystal Weise, policy and programming director at the AFL-CIO Tech Institute, said limiting state and local authority would leave workers exposed to risks already materializing in the workplace.

“Workers need guardrails against harmful AI at federal levels, at the state level and at local and municipal levels,” Weise said. “We know that AI contributes to unfair, automated management systems, that it can undermine privacy, civil rights, and that it is sometimes used without consent and compensation.”

She echoed similar sentiments by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler who argued earlier this week that without guardrails, AI threatens worker safety in all sectors.

Weise emphasized that a layered regulatory approach is necessary as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in hiring, management and workplace surveillance.

Other policy experts said public opinion reflects similar concerns about the rapid deployment of AI technologies without sufficient oversight. Their remarks came during a discussion hosted by the Center for American Progress.

“Simply put, the public does not want this. The public wants to see regulation,” said Jonathan Walter, senior policy counsel at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Walter cited polling showing widespread unease, with 89 percent of Americans saying they are sacrificing too much privacy for the convenience and profit of technology companies. He added that 71 percent view AI as a threat to jobs and 69 percent believe it poses risks to democracy and elections.

Critics of federal preemption argue that states have historically played a key role in advancing technology regulation, often acting faster than Congress to address emerging risks.

Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, said the push for a unified federal approach must not come at the expense of accountability.

“We hear a lot in Washington about beating China in AI,” Lewis said. “But we don’t want to become China. China is a surveillance state. We need to lead in a way that protects people.”