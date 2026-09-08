Former Shell Executive to Take T-Mobile CFO Spot Next Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2026 – T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik will be replaced by Jessica Uhl, a former longtime Shell executive and CFO, the carrier announced Thursday.

Uhl will take over in February 2027, the company said , but will come on as a CFO designate this month and start working with Osvaldik. He will stay on as an advisor until his contract expires in July 2027.

Osvaldik spent more than 10 years with T-Mobile, and had served as CFO since July 2020.

In a statement, CEO Srini Gopalan noted that Osvaldik had delayed his planned retirement by one year to make Gopalan’s own appointment and transition smoother.

“The strong financial foundation Peter has solidified will help propel T‑Mobile into its next chapter of growth and expansion,” he said. “We wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

T-Mobile stock is up more than 70 percent since Osvaldik took the CFO post, compared to a 145 percent increase in the S&P 500. Over the last 12 months, T-Mobile shares are down 26 percent.

Uhl said in a post on LinkedIn that she was “energized” to join T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile’s commitment to its customers and employees has enabled its exceptional performance and is one of many aspects that attracted me to the company,” she wrote.

In its release, T-Mobile said Uhl was selected after a thorough search process for Osvaldik’s replacement.

“Her experience leading through transformation, allocating capital at scale, scaling new businesses and deploying emerging technologies, positions her to partner with T‑Mobile’s leadership team as the company advances its next era of disruption, profitable growth and innovation,” the company wrote.

In a Monday investor note, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino noted that this was the fourth time in the last year that a longtime T-Mobile executive left the company. He wrote that Osvaldik would reportedly focus on philanthropy rather than seeking another top executive spot.

Gopalan, who took over from Mike Sievert in November 2025, has been making personnel adjustments. Mike Katz, who spent 28 years with the company, also stepped down from his post as chief business and product officer in July.

Former AT&T executive Chris Sambar is joining the company next month to head its enterprise and government segments, plus emerging units like advertising and AI.