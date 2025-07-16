GCI Liberty Completes Spin-Off From Liberty Broadband

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 – Liberty Broadband Corporation announced Monday it has completed the spin-off of GCI Liberty, Inc., officially separating into two independent publicly traded companies.

GCI Liberty, formerly GCI, serves more than 200 communities across Alaska, having invested $4.7 billion into its network and facilities over the past 45 years. It was acquired by Liberty Broadband in 2020 . Now, GCI Liberty has been cut loose and will operate independently with its shares distributed to Liberty Broadband stockholders, the company said in a press release .

The spin-off comes as Charter Communications moves to acquire Liberty Broadband, a company that holds a 26% stake in Charter and few other assets. The Liberty deal was being accelerated to coincide with Charter’s planned merger with Cox Communications.

GCI Liberty’s Series A (GLIBA) and Series C (GLIBK) common stock began trading Tuesday on the NASDAQ. The company’s Series B shares (GLIBB) were expected to start trading on the over-the-counter on July 21.