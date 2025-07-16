GCI Liberty Completes Spin-Off From Liberty Broadband
Separation comes ahead of Liberty Broadband’s merger with Charter Communications.
Sadie McClain
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 – Liberty Broadband Corporation announced Monday it has completed the spin-off of GCI Liberty, Inc., officially separating into two independent publicly traded companies.
GCI Liberty, formerly GCI, serves more than 200 communities across Alaska, having invested $4.7 billion into its network and facilities over the past 45 years. It was acquired by Liberty Broadband in 2020. Now, GCI Liberty has been cut loose and will operate independently with its shares distributed to Liberty Broadband stockholders, the company said in a press release.
The spin-off comes as Charter Communications moves to acquire Liberty Broadband, a company that holds a 26% stake in Charter and few other assets. The Liberty deal was being accelerated to coincide with Charter’s planned merger with Cox Communications.
GCI Liberty’s Series A (GLIBA) and Series C (GLIBK) common stock began trading Tuesday on the NASDAQ. The company’s Series B shares (GLIBB) were expected to start trading on the over-the-counter on July 21.
GCI co-founder Ron Duncan will serve as President and CEO of GCI Liberty. Marty Patterson has been appointed President and CEO of Liberty Broadband. Patterson, who also serves as senior vice president of Liberty Media and sits on Charter’s board, supplants John Malone, the respective Chair of Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty.