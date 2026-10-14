Data Center

Hawaii's Big Island Tackles Data Centers and Definitions

Some do not want to the ban to be so broad that it excludes vital facilities

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Hawaii's Big Island Tackles Data Centers and Definitions
Photo of University of Hawaii Information Technology Center, from the Hawaiʻi Data Science Institute
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Data Center Big Island Washington Hawaii Hawai'i Heather Kimball Bill 170 July United States Hawaiian Telcom Windward Planning Commission Felicia Cowden Kaua'i October The Leeward Planning Commission

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