House Dems Want Thumann Nomination Paired with Gomez Renomination
Thumann’s confirmation hearing has not been rescheduled after it was postponed in September
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – A group of 21 House Democrats wants a GOP Federal Communications Commissioner nomination to be advanced only alongside a renomination of the agency’s lone Democrat.
“The Commission functions as intended only when both parties have a seat at the table,” the lawmakers wrote Thursday. “Confirming an additional Republican nominee without also securing continued Democratic representation would upset that balance.”
Post tagged in