People

House Dems Want Thumann Nomination Paired with Gomez Renomination

Thumann’s confirmation hearing has not been rescheduled after it was postponed in September

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
House Dems Want Thumann Nomination Paired with Gomez Renomination
Photo of Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., in Sacramento, Calif., in June 2026 by Rich Pedroncelli/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – A group of 21 House Democrats wants a GOP Federal Communications Commissioner nomination to be advanced only alongside a renomination of the agency’s lone Democrat.

“The Commission functions as intended only when both parties have a seat at the table,” the lawmakers wrote Thursday. “Confirming an additional Republican nominee without also securing continued Democratic representation would upset that balance.”

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
People Ted Cruz Danielle Thumann Brendan Carr FCC Anna Gomez Ron Wyden Doris Matsui

Read more

Popular Tags

Rachel Goodman: Baseless Election Interference Threats from the FCC FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Jeffrey Westling: A Floppy-Disk Fund for a Broadband World BEAD NTIA ‘On Track’ for December Digital Equity Funding Round NTIA AT&T to Bring Back Customer Service Jobs to U.S. by 2027 AT&T Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets Donald Trump