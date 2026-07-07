House Republican Introduces Bill to Extend Broadband Deployment Deadlines

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C., introduced a bill that would extend the timelines for certain broadband infrastructure projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The lawmaker introduced the Broadband Infrastructure Extension Act bill on June 29 to grant local communities and states additional time to complete broadband projects that are already underway. The bill would help ensure that rural communities are not forced to abandon critical infrastructure investments because of federal deadlines.

“Broadband has become an essential part of modern infrastructure, and it is vital that rural communities have the time and resources they need to get brought up to speed,” McDowell said in a June 30 release .

The GOP lawmaker claimed the bill was a commonsense approach to ensure rural communities that are putting money to work are not being met with arbitrary deadlines that block progress.

The legislation would extend State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through Sept. 30, 2027, and the Capital Projects Fund through Jan. 1, 2028.

The American Rescue Plan Act was an economic stimulus package passed in 2021 during the pandemic. As part of the $1.9 trillion package, the federal government carved out the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and the Capital Projects Fund to help states lay fiber-optic cables and build broadband networks, especially in low-income and unserved areas.