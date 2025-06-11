Illinois Democrats Urge Lutnick to Reinstate the Digital Equity Act Funds

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 – Illinois Democrats called on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to restore funding for the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, which the Trump Administration defunded on May 9.

In a letter sent Friday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. , along with 12 Democratic House members from Illinois, urged Secretary Lutnick to reverse his decision to defund the DEA. They argued the $23.7 million Digital Equity Capacity Grant gifted to Illinois was essential to closing the state’s digital divide.

“This is not a, ‘woke handout based on race,’” they wrote. “This is help for households with the highest need based on historic and ongoing barriers to getting online, such as living in a rural area.”

The Illinois Democrats also emphasized the growing need for tech and digital skills in today’s workforce. They stated that even one digital skill could increase a salary by 23 percent – approximately $8,000 per year.

“Investments in digital skill building and device access generates a significant return on investment for Americans and U.S. businesses,” the letter wrote.

The Digital Equity Act of 2021, which sought to provide broadband to the nation’s rural communities, was pronounced “unconstitutional” last month by the Trump Administration. In a tweet published the day before its termination, President Donald Trump declared, “The Digital Equity Program is a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway.”

The Illinois Democrats join a growing chorus of lawmakers imploring the Commerce Department to refund the Digital Equity Act. During a Senate hearing on June 5, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. defended the Act to Lutnick, arguing for its constitutionality.

The Illinois lawmakers concluded the letter, “We urge you to reverse course and reinstate this critical funding.”