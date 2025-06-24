Joint Resolution Reversing FCC’s Wi-Fi Hotspots Rule Faces Uncertain Future

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 – A joint resolution which would reverse a Federal Communications Commission rule allowing schools and libraries to use federal funds to lend out Wi-Fi hotspots for off-campus use has stalled in the House.

To take effect, the resolution would have to be passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by the President. The Senate’s version of the legislation, S.J.Res.7 passed the Senate in early May , with Senators voting largely along party lines.

The House’s version of the legislation, introduced by Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in early February. No further action has been reported on it since then.

A request for comment from Fulcher’s office regarding the status of the House legislation was not returned in time for publication.

The Senate version of the resolution was passed using the Congressional Review Act . Under the CRA, Congress can overturn a rule issued by a federal agency, like the FCC, with only a simple majority in both chambers of Congress, and the approval of the President. By avoiding a Senate filibuster, the CRA helps fast track rule changes that might otherwise be unable to clear the 60-vote threshold normally necessary to break a filibuster.