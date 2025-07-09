Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2025 – Linda Yaccarino is no longer the CEO of X.

Writing on her X account on Wednesday, Yaccarino said that working for Elon Musk’s platform was “the opportunity of a lifetime,” but that she had decided to step down. She praised her team, noting their work on projects such as Community Notes and X Money, and said that “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xAI.”

Though she did not say why she was leaving the company, her departure comes a day after X’s AI chatbot, Grok, posted a series of antisemitic remarks, including comments praising Hitler, on the platform. Those remarks have since been deleted, amid widespread criticism from media outlets and governments alike.

Yaccarino has been a vocal advocate for Community Notes, a crowd-sourced fact-checking system used on X, calling it “the most effective, fastest fact-checking without bias” during a January 2025 appearance at CES. The move helped inspire Meta to scale back its content moderation practices. The social media giant ended its third-party, fact-checking program in early 2025.

A former NBCUniversal executive, Yaccarino assumed her role with X in May 2023. Though her time at the company was relatively short, it was certainly eventful, and included the creation of Threads, questions about children' s safety on the platform, and the renaming of the social media giant itself from Twitter to X.

As of this writing, X has not publicly named a new CEO.