Louisiana Launches Program to Expand Access to Devices And Digital Skills

June 5, 2026 – Louisiana is taking another step in its effort to close the digital divide.

The state’s broadband office, ConnectLA, announced the launch of the ÉTOUFFÉE program, a grant designed to help community organizations provide digital devices and technology training to residents across the state.

The initiative will provide eligible organizations with laptops, desktops, tablets, and other technology resources designed to improve digital access and support workforce development, education and healthcare services. Applications for the program are open through July 15.

ConnectLA said the program is intended to ensure that investments in broadband infrastructure translate into meaningful digital participation for residents. Eligible applicants include veterans service organizations, rural public health agencies and facilities, municipalities, state agencies, and qualifying post-secondary institutions.

Organizations may apply for support for device loan programs, public computer labs, workforce development initiatives, digital literacy training, and health-related technology access programs that are free and open to the public.

“Access to high-speed internet only matters if people are able to use it,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA.

The new initiative builds on Louisiana's broadband expansion strategy, which has focused heavily on extending high-speed internet infrastructure to underserved communities.

Through the state's Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, known as GUMBO, Louisiana has invested money to expand broadband availability throughout the state. GUMBO 1.0 launched in 2022 with funding from the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

Recent expansions include a major fiber broadband project in Allen Parish that connected approximately 2,820 households and 178 previously underserved businesses to high-speed internet service. Earlier this year, more than 3,000 homes and businesses in Sabine Parish also gained access to reliable broadband through a GUMBO deployment completed in partnership with Optimum.

Gov. Jeff Landry, R-La., said the state's broadband strategy extends beyond simply building networks.

“Louisiana's broadband work is about more than infrastructure alone,” Landry said. “As connectivity expands across our state, we also have to ensure communities have access to the devices and tools needed to fully participate in today's economy, education system and healthcare environment. Programs like ÉTOUFFÉE help extend those opportunities into communities across Louisiana.”

State officials said the program reflects a growing focus on ensuring residents have not only internet access but also the devices and skills necessary to take advantage of online opportunities.