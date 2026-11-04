Michigan County’s Broadband Plan Could Saddle Taxpayers With Millions in Debt

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2026 — A proposed fiber broadband network in Michigan could leave Genesee County taxpayers responsible for millions of dollars if the project fails to attract enough customers to cover its construction costs, according to a recent report.

Genesee County is working with Pivot-Tech Development to build a countywide fiber network using a public-private financing arrangement. The plan would rely on a nonprofit entity issuing between $175 million and $200 million in bonds, which would be repaid over 30 years through customer subscription revenue. The county would contribute $3.5 million to get the project started.