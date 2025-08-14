Minnesota LFAs Demand Clarity from Trade Groups

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2025 – Broadband trade groups need to provide clear evidence when accusing local governments of delaying broadband builds, according to one organization for local franchising authorities.

The Minnesota Association of Community Telecommunications Administrators – a nonprofit association representing 105 cities and 9 townships across the state – called out trade groups for using vague language to forestall local and state authority, calling it an “all-too-common industry practice.”

MACTA echoed similar concerns raised by sister organization , the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors.

“Relying on such unfounded claims results in poor public policy. [FCC] rules must be based on reality, not fallacy. This requires the opportunity for parties to respond to allegations asserted in the record,” said MACTA President Eric Strouse in the Aug. 13 letter to the FCC.

The Minnesota group also voiced support for the Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission’s July 31 letter , which urged the FCC to require trade associations to provide “actual evidence” when accusing local governments of obstructing broadband development.

“The MHCRC urges the Commission to require filers to include the names of all jurisdictions cited to support the requested relief and to provide notice to all named jurisdictions so that they may provide a response to the Commission,” the July 31 letter stated.

The letter closed with a clear demand: “The practice must end.”