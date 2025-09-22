Multiple CEOs Praise Tarana’s New Product

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – Tarana announced G2, the company’s newest advance in next-generation fixed wireless access product. The company went as far as saying its newest product “marks the end of ‘fiber-only’ thinking in access networks.”

Tarana created next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) with its G1 platform in 2021. More than 300 operators are using its ngFWA solution, which the company described as “ fiber-class broadband .”

“G2 ups the ante, allowing even denser deployments of gigabit services at scale. Hybrid networks — featuring both fiber and ngFWA — are the future,” said Tarana CEO Basil Alwan.

Tarana’s new G2 platform delivers fiber-class speeds wirelessly, supporting up to 6.4 Gbps per sector and 2,048 customers per site. It combines licensed and unlicensed spectrum across the 3, 5, and 6 GHz bands, uses advanced dual-resonant antennas and offers flexible network management with self-organizing failover.

Fully compatible with existing fiber infrastructure, G2 enables easy upgrades and high-performance deployments in dense urban and high-demand areas, according to the press release.

Matt Murphy, CEO of unWired, praised G1’s performance in rural areas. “But the unfolding story is our expansion into denser areas, where we can now compete with DSL, cable, and even fiber. Customers are increasingly focused on reliability and customer experience — with Tarana, we can deliver 500 Mbps and even gigabit services, taking speed concerns off the table,” Murphy added.

Nextlink CEO Bill Baker added that fiber as well as G1 have been the company’s go-to for fueling subscriber growth. According to Baker, early results from their G2 deployments confirm that “ngFWA is poised to become a key pillar of broadband access for the long haul.”

According to Jonathan Kini, CEO of Twist Broadband, customers don’t care how service is delivered, they only care for high-performance WiFi, but Tarana’s products allow for “wireless economics with rock-solid reliability and incredible speeds.”