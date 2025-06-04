North Carolina Reopens Prequalification Window For BEAD Program

June 4, 2025 – The North Carolina Department of Information Technology reopened its prequalification window Friday for internet service providers seeking to participate in its $1.53 billion BEAD program.

The NCDIT, under Secretary & State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione, stated that it was “re-opening the window to encourage additional participation.”

Awarded $1.53 billion as part of the BEAD program , North Carolina, like every other state, has not yet received money from the federal initiative. Rather, NCDIT has used the $635 million awarded to it from the American Rescue Plan Act to build out broadband infrastructure across the state, and plans on using its BEAD funding to connect remaining locations by 2030.