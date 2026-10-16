Spectrum

NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December

The agency expects the FCC to propose auction rules ‘pretty quickly’ after that

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December
Screenshot of Derek Khlopin, deputy associate administrator at NTIA's Office of Spectrum Management, during the RCR Tech 6G Forum on Oct. 5, 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2026 – The Commerce Department is planning to finish a study on clearing up to 275 megahertz of government spectrum by December, and expects proposed auction rules to follow soon after.

The study concerns the 7.125-7.4 GigaHertz (GHz) band, currently used for defense purposes. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been studying the band, along with three other government bands, under a Congressional mandate to find additional airwaves for the private sector.

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