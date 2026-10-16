NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2026 – The Commerce Department is planning to finish a study on clearing up to 275 megahertz of government spectrum by December, and expects proposed auction rules to follow soon after.

The study concerns the 7.125-7.4 GigaHertz (GHz) band, currently used for defense purposes. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been studying the band, along with three other government bands, under a Congressional mandate to find additional airwaves for the private sector.