Congress

Ocasio-Cortez Introduces AI Data Center Moratorium Act

The bill expands a Senate effort to pause data center growth.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Ocasio-Cortez Introduces AI Data Center Moratorium Act
Photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, by Mauricio Cuevas/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – House Democrats have formally joined a Senate effort to halt the growth of artificial intelligence data centers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., introduced the House companion to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) AI Data Center Moratorium Act on Tuesday, expanding a bicameral effort to halt new development pending federal safeguards.

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Congress AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AI Data Center Moratorium Act Bernie Sanders Frank Pallone Jr.

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