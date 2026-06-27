Ocasio-Cortez Introduces AI Data Center Moratorium Act
The bill expands a Senate effort to pause data center growth.
Jericho Casper
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – House Democrats have formally joined a Senate effort to halt the growth of artificial intelligence data centers.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., introduced the House companion to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) AI Data Center Moratorium Act on Tuesday, expanding a bicameral effort to halt new development pending federal safeguards.