October 29, 2026: Combating Human Trafficking

Thursday, October 29 | 12:00 PM ET

Human trafficking remains an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional public-safety challenge. Despite significant efforts across sectors, gaps in coordination can limit the effectiveness of responses from prevention through investigation and survivor recovery. Hosted by Broadband Breakfast and Securus Technologies, this webinar will examine what an effective, sustainable anti-trafficking ecosystem requires, including how responsible technology and secure information sharing can connect efforts across organizations and jurisdictions. The discussion will explore how shared responsibility, reliable infrastructure and coordinated action can strengthen the response and deliver lasting community impact.

Panelists

Kevin Elder , President, Securus Technologies

, President, Securus Technologies Cheryl Csiky, Executive Director, IN OUR BACKYARD

Executive Director, IN OUR BACKYARD Lt. Josh Singleton, Commander, Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force

Commander, Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force Marissa Harris , Assistant United States Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California

, Assistant United States Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Kevin Elder brings more than two decades of experience in business strategy, digital transformation, technology consulting and corporate planning. He can connect secure infrastructure and responsible technology to public-safety operations while reinforcing that durable outcomes depend on cross-sector collaboration.

Cheryl Csiky leads a national nonprofit focused on preventing human trafficking through education, community mobilization and collaboration. She brings survivor-informed, trauma-informed and operational experience spanning awareness, partnerships, response protocols and major-event efforts.

Josh Singleton serves as commander of the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force and brings extensive law-enforcement experience across investigations, training and multidisciplinary operations. He can offer a practical view of what coordinated operations require before, during and after major events.

Marissa Harris serves as an Assistant United States Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator. She brings experience prosecuting human trafficking and other complex criminal cases, with a focus on cross-jurisdictional coordination among law enforcement, prosecutors and victim-service partners.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.