Ontario Terminates $92 Million Starlink Contract

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 – It’s breakup season for Elon Musk, with the Ontario government becoming the latest to cut ties.

Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce announced Wednesday that the province has officially terminated its $92 million contract with Starlink, SpaceX’s low-Earth orbit satellite network.

The contract, signed in November 2024, aimed to provide satellite Internet service to 15,000 locations, primarily in underserved and remote areas across Ontario Canada’s fourth largest province by territory.