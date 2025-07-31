Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

Ontario Terminates $92 Million Starlink Contract

Kill fee remains a mystery.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Ontario Terminates $92 Million Starlink Contract
Photo of Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaking to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 from Ben Curtis/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 – It’s breakup season for Elon Musk, with the Ontario government becoming the latest to cut ties.

Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce announced Wednesday that the province has officially terminated its $92 million contract with Starlink, SpaceX’s low-Earth orbit satellite network.

The contract, signed in November 2024, aimed to provide satellite Internet service to 15,000 locations, primarily in underserved and remote areas across Ontario Canada’s fourth largest province by territory.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...
Post tagged in
Satellite Starlink Ontario Canada Doug Ford Elon Musk Donald Trump tariffs Kinga Surma Stephen Lecce SpaceX

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

EchoStar Makes Interest Payments, Avoiding Default FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact WISPA Argues Support for FWA Creates BEAD Funding Surplus for States BEAD New Jersey Lawmakers Urge Restoration of Digital Equity Funding NTIA Carlos Lei: When The Power Grid Fails, Our Digital World Shouldn't Die With It Infrastructure Analysis: LEO Bids Average $886 Per Location in Tennessee BEAD Round Broadband Mapping and Data