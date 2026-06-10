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Ookla Executive Says FCC App Doesn’t Account for Indoor Coverage Gaps

The ‘vast majority’ of 911 calls are placed indoors, said VP of Government Affairs Bryan Darr.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
Ookla Executive Says FCC App Doesn’t Account for Indoor Coverage Gaps
SBC Founder Seth Buechley with Ookla VP of Government Affairs Bryan Darr at the Wireless Tech & Policy Summit.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission's new mobile broadband challenge app may miss a major public safety problem: poor indoor wireless coverage.

Speaking at the Wireless Tech & Policy Summit, Ookla VP of Government Affairs Bryan Darr questioned the effectiveness of the new app which allows individuals to challenge their mobile broadband coverage, but the app requires that the test be run outdoors. 

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Mobile Fiber Bryan Darr Seth Buechley FCC connectivity Ookla Ookla speed test

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