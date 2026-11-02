Fiber

Oregon Governor’s New Order Pauses Fiber Broadband Projects

The Oregon Department of Transportation has paused 20 state fiber permit applications.

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Oregon Governor’s New Order Pauses Fiber Broadband Projects
Photo of Oregon data center, from Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – AI data center growth has become a contentious matter nationwide. Now, Oregon risks broadband development to stop it. 

On Oct. 27, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's, D, Sept. 8 executive order is threatening the deployment of current fiber broadband projects. The order directs an immediate pause of unapproved requests for data center projects on state-owned land. 

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Post tagged in
Fiber Washington Oregon November Oregon Capital Chronicle October Tina Kotek September The Oregon Department of Transportation Denver Zayo Group Holdings Inc Lumen Intermountain Infrastructure Group Kevin Glenn Data Center Coalition Khara Boender

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