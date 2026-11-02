Oregon Governor’s New Order Pauses Fiber Broadband Projects
The Oregon Department of Transportation has paused 20 state fiber permit applications.
Corryn D'Attaray
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – AI data center growth has become a contentious matter nationwide. Now, Oregon risks broadband development to stop it.
On Oct. 27, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported that Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's, D, Sept. 8 executive order is threatening the deployment of current fiber broadband projects. The order directs an immediate pause of unapproved requests for data center projects on state-owned land.