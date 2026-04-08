Prepaid Carrier Planning to Bundle Plans with Starlink Home Broadband

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 – Prepaid mobile provider US Mobile is planning to bundle its wireless plans with satellite home broadband from Starlink, US Mobile’s CEO said on Reddit Tuesday.

“I won't tease numbers too hard, but imagine a plan for less than $50 a month that spans every major network in the United States, extends across Canada and Mexico, includes internet from space at home, and roams with you across the world,” CEO Ahmed Khattak wrote. “That's the direction. That's the shape of what we're building toward.”

The company is planning to offer Starlink with its Unlimited Standard or Unlimited Premium plans, he wrote . More details are planned for tomorrow.

The plans Khattak mentioned run for $25 and $39 per month respectively, or less if users pay for an entire year upfront. Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has baseline residential plans from $50 to $120 depending on a user’s speed, but has been offering steep discounts in the U.S.

US Mobile has mobile virtual network operator deals with each of the three nationwide carriers. Khattak the Starlink bundle would be available regardless of which carrier powered a customer’s mobile service.

In a follow-up post, he said “eventually” Starlink Mobile would be coming, “and in the meantime we will send you a mini dish you can take everywhere.”

Major ISPs are also interested in bundling mobile and fixed broadband service, a practice they say deters customers from switching to another provider. AT&T started pushing a new such bundle last week for new fiber subscribers, an effort to compete with cable companies offering steep discounts on bundled plans.

T-Mobile’s Mint Mobile announced a similar bundle Tuesday with T-Mobile’s fixed wireless service. The carrier has less ambitious fiber expansion plans than AT&T and Verizon, although it’s reportedly interested in buying Uniti Group.

Khattak said eventually US Mobile wanted to integrate satellite broadband service from other providers, like the nascent Amazon Leo service.

US Mobile is a proivate company and doesn't regularly report subsciber metrics. Its website claims to have more than 1 million "customers served" over the course of its 10 years in business.