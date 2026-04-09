Prepaid MVNO Reveals Starlink Bundle Prices

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 – US Mobile unveiled the prices of its new bundled plans that include Starlink satellite broadband.

The prepaid mobile virtual network operator is selling its unlimited plans from $47 per month when bundled with Starlink at 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to $117 per month when bundled with Starlink’s residential max plan, which the ISP advertises as up to or exceeding 400 Mbps. There’s also a $77 per month plan for 200 Mbps Starlink.

Those prices are promotions and last for six months, at which point they would be increased by $20 to correspond with standard Starlink pricing. They also require users to pay the entirety of their annual US Mobile bill upfront.

The Starlink residential kits will be rented, and customers won’t pay for them unless they cancel and don’t return them, or return them in poor condition.

“You must return your Starlink Kit in an undamaged, untampered and unmodified condition (except normal wear and tear, determined by Starlink) within 30 days of Starlink service cancellation or Starlink will charge you the full retail price of the kit as described in your Starlink Service Order,” US Mobile’s terms say.

Subscribers to the $117 tier also get a separate Starlink Mini kit for travel.

“Upon activation, it will be on Standby mode with a small monthly fee,” US Mobile’s FAQ page says of the kit. “You can switch to high-speed Roam plans at a 50% discount whenever you're ready to travel.”

Starlink offers a 100 GB capped roaming plan for $50 per month or an unlimited plan for $165 per month.

US Mobile CEO Ahmed Khattak teased the announcement on Reddit Wednesday. He said the goal was to add future LEO satellite ISPs to the mix, like the nascent Amazon Leo service set to launch later this year, as well as Starlink Mobile "eventually."

US Mobile has MVNO deals with each of the three nationwide carriers. Khattak the Starlink bundle would be available regardless of which carrier powered a customer’s mobile service.