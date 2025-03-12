Senate Commerce Advances Semiconductor Bill, Amid CHIPS Act Uncertainty

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen America’s semiconductor supply chain Wednesday, pushing to attract foreign investment in U.S. chip manufacturing.

The committee’s bipartisan Securing Semiconductor Supply Chain Act was one of several bills advanced Wednesday , alongside measures to coordinate federal broadband initiatives, address space satellite congestion, and enhance cybersecurity protections against foreign-made telecom equipment.

"This bill continues the work we did in the CHIPS and Science Act, ensuring that America remains competitive in semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. must not fall behind in attracting foreign investment for semiconductor production." said Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Former President Donald Trump has simultaneously threatened to dismantle the CHIPS and Science Act, a landmark 2022 initiative that invested billions in domestic chip manufacturing. But at the same time, Trump has been touting a $100 billion semiconductor investment in Arizona by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Other telecom measures approved by the committee Wednesday, include:

The PLAN for Broadband Act (S.323), sponsored by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., this bill directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop a nationwide broadband strategy, with an emphasis on ensuring rural and tribal areas receive necessary resources; The SAFE Orbit Act (S. 428), introduced by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Gary Peters, D-Mich., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Wicker, this bill was amended to refine the Office of Space Commerce’s role in managing space traffic and preventing collisions in low-Earth orbit; The Government Spectrum Valuation Act (S. 792), sponsored by Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, this bill would improve the valuation of government-held spectrum and encourage its efficient use for broadband deployment; The ROUTERS Act (S. 244), sponsored by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Luján, this bill requires the Department of Commerce to investigate security risks posed by routers and modems manufactured in adversarial nations, including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea; The Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act (S. 28), dubbed the "Spy Fridge" bill, was introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Cantwell. The bill mandates that smart devices equipped with cameras or microphones clearly disclose their presence to consumers;

The committee also approved two high-profile nominations: Michael Kratsios’s nomination to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy advanced with a 24-4 vote, and Mark Meador’s nomination for commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission was approved 20-8

The bills, many of which advanced during the last Congress, will now head to the full Senate for consideration