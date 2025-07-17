Sign in Subscribe
Congress

Senate Invokes Cloture on Roth Nomination

Former Cruz staffer could be running the NTIA as early as next week

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
Senate Invokes Cloture on Roth Nomination
Screenshot of Arielle Roth testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee from April 2025

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration may have a new leader as early as next week.

The Senate voted Thursday 50-34 to invoke cloture on Arielle Roth’s nomination, limiting lawmakers debate on Roth’s nomination to 30 hours, after which a vote on her nomination may be held.

The vote comes at a critical juncture: States were preparing to submit final proposals for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a central focus of NTIA oversight. Roth would take over just as it begins reviewing and approving those plans.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

The cloture vote was opposed by many Democrats, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. Rosen vowed in June to respond to the Trump administration’s changes to the BEAD program by opposing all Commerce Department nominees that oversee broadband policy. Rosen filed a notice that she was intending to object to Roth’s nomination on June 9. Only one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., supported the nomination.

Before her nomination, Roth served as the telecom policy director for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The former Cruz staffer wascritical of many Biden-er provisions of the BEAD program, including its prior preference for fiber and what she described as its “woke social agenda.” During her confirmation hearing Roth vowed to work with members of both parties to expedite the BEAD program, though was vague on what changes she would make to it.

Roth’s nomination has been in front of the full Senate since the Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance it along largely partisan lines in early April. As of Thursday, the NTIA had been under the leadership of acting administrator Adam Cassady, who stepped into the role in March.

The Senate votes 50–34 to invoke cloture on the nomination of Arielle Roth to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, courtesy of C-SPAN's Senate Floor Proceedings.
Post tagged in
Congress NTIA Arielle Roth Ted Cruz Jacky Rosen BEAD Senate Adam Cassady John Fetterman

Read more

Popular Tags

Hilliary Communications to Acquire TDS Telecom’s Oklahoma Operations FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Senate Invokes Cloture on Roth Nomination BEAD Gomez: Preserve Remaining State Control of BEAD NTIA 'Imagine You Wake Up Tomorrow and You Don't Have Any Access to the Internet' Infrastructure Pew: Incomplete Federal Data Threatens Effectiveness of Broadband Deployment Programs Broadband Mapping and Data