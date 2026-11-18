WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (AP) — The incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee is preparing hearings on AI after government watchdogs found the four most-used platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok — all created proposals for a terrorist attack in the U.S. when prompted by investigators.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who will helm the panel in the new year, tasked the Government Accountability Office with investigating how commercially available AI could be used for malicious purposes, posing national security risks.