Senator Vows AI Hearings After Watchdog Gets Platforms to Plan Terrorist Attacks
A new GAO report finds that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok generated detailed plans for potential terrorist attacks
A new GAO report finds that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok generated detailed plans for potential terrorist attacks
The company had made little progress in negotiations with Crown Castle, which is pursuing $3.5 billion in unpaid leases
Republicans moved forward with the nomination despite Democrats' demands for a bipartisan pairing of FCC nominees before the committee vote
Matsui signals a tougher oversight approach toward the FCC under Democratic House leadership
‘We look forward to reporting [Danielle] out [today] and suggest Senate Democrats weigh in with the White House on nominating Democrats to the unfilled spot,’ a Cruz spokesman said