Starlink Brings Satellite to Homes for $39 a Month
The company’s satellite internet access promotion is available until March 31.
Kelcie Lee
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 – Starlink is offering a 100 Mbps residential broadband Internet plan for as low as $39 a month for six months in a new promotion that lasts until March 31.
Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite-delivered internet service provider, has made satellite service more accessible and affordable to customers around the world. It has also rocketed in growth, growing 1 million new customers in under 50 days at the end of 2025 to reach more than 10 million globally.
Starlink’s plan for 100 Mbps for households shaved $11 off the monthly bill, with the original price being $50/month. Residential 200Mbps has dropped to $69/month, while residential max has dropped to $109/month. The deal only applies for the first 6 months of the satellite subscription, allowing customers to save $66 throughout the time period.
This promotion is offered in several countries across the globe, including Canada, South America, Australia, parts of Africa and parts of Southeast Asia. While it is also available in the United States, there are several areas — including cities in New Mexico and West Virginia — where Starlink has yet to reach. Additionally, high-demand hubs like Seattle, Sacramento and Alaska are required to pay an extra one-time fee as high as $1,500 for new subscribers.
Starlink’s promotion will lure in new customers, creating increased competition with local internet providers. However, the company’s Starlink Mobile program does not intend to compete with wireless carriers in direct-to-cell satellite service, said Michael Nicolls, senior vice president of Starlink engineering at SpaceX on Tuesday.
