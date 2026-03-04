Starlink Brings Satellite to Homes for $39 a Month

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 – Starlink is offering a 100 Mbps residential broadband Internet plan for as low as $39 a month for six months in a new promotion that lasts until March 31.

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite-delivered internet service provider, has made satellite service more accessible and affordable to customers around the world. It has also rocketed in growth, growing 1 million new customers in under 50 days at the end of 2025 to reach more than 10 million globally.

Starlink’s plan for 100 Mbps for households shaved $11 off the monthly bill, with the original price being $50/month. Residential 200Mbps has dropped to $69/month, while residential max has dropped to $109/month. The deal only applies for the first 6 months of the satellite subscription, allowing customers to save $66 throughout the time period.

This promotion is offered in several countries across the globe , including Canada, South America, Australia, parts of Africa and parts of Southeast Asia. While it is also available in the United States, there are several areas — including cities in New Mexico and West Virginia — where Starlink has yet to reach. Additionally, high-demand hubs like Seattle, Sacramento and Alaska are required to pay an extra one-time fee as high as $1,500 for new subscribers.