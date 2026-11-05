Starlink’s Direct-to-Phone Service: A Coverage Lifeline, Not Yet a Cellular Replacement
The development comes as SpaceX pushes satellite connectivity beyond emergency coverage
The development comes as SpaceX pushes satellite connectivity beyond emergency coverage
Democrats' new congressional majority could increase scrutiny of the FCC's regulatory decisions
Wiley Rein attorneys said Democratic control would lead to oversight hearing and investigations, but wouldn’t significantly alter the FCC’s agenda
Verizon introduces three step plan for customers transitioning from POTS
Veteran lawmaker lost by 6,000 votes to Richard Ojeda, 55, a retired U.S. Army Major who served in the West Virginia State Senate before moving to North Carolina