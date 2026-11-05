Starlink’s Direct-to-Phone Service: A Coverage Lifeline, Not Yet a Cellular Replacement

The development comes as SpaceX pushes satellite connectivity beyond emergency coverage

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Starlink’s Direct-to-Phone Service: A Coverage Lifeline, Not Yet a Cellular Replacement
Photo of a Starlink satellite dish.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 - Starlink’s satellite-to-phone service is expanding coverage in dead zones, but Ookla’s tests show it still lags terrestrial mobile networks in speed, reliability, and signal quality.

New Ookla testing shows that Starlink’s direct-to-device (D2D) service is genuinely valuable where terrestrial coverage disappears - but it still trails conventional cellular networks by a wide margin in reliability, speed, and signal quality. The findings arrive as SpaceX positions satellite connectivity as a path toward becoming a major U.S. mobile carrier. 

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