BEAD

NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions

Advocacy groups had urged the state not to accept $1.4 billion in broadband funding, fearing state regulations would be preempted

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions
Photo of CPUC President John Reynolds at a Politico event on Aug. 11, 2026 in Sacramento, Calif. by Annie Barker/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 – The Trump administration isn’t giving a lot of weight to California’s concerns about conditions tied to $1.4 billion in broadband funding.

The California Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it had accepted that money, but sent a letter to the Commerce Department saying the terms of its grant agreement were vague and didn’t override state laws.

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