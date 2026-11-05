NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions
Advocacy groups had urged the state not to accept $1.4 billion in broadband funding, fearing state regulations would be preempted
Advocacy groups had urged the state not to accept $1.4 billion in broadband funding, fearing state regulations would be preempted
Democrats' new congressional majority could increase scrutiny of the FCC's regulatory decisions
Wiley Rein attorneys said Democratic control would lead to oversight hearing and investigations, but wouldn’t significantly alter the FCC’s agenda
Verizon introduces three step plan for customers transitioning from POTS
The development comes as SpaceX pushes satellite connectivity beyond emergency coverage