T-Mobile Names Srini Gopalan Chief Executive

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – T-Mobile on Monday named Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as its next chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1. He will succeed Mike Sievert, who will step into a new role as vice chairman of the company and its board.

Gopalan, who joined T-Mobile as COO on March 1 after nearly four years on the company’s board, will oversee its next phase of growth. As a director, he served on key committees that shaped the company's technology, consumer and business strategy.

“I am honored and grateful for the trust Mike and the board have placed in me,” Gopalan said in a statement . “Mike has done a phenomenal job transforming T-Mobile into the world’s most successful telecom. I am committed to building on his legacy of putting the customer first while disrupting the industry.”

Sievert, who has led T-Mobile since 2020, will remain active in management, advising on strategy, innovation, talent development and external relations.

During the second quarter of 2025 under Sievert’s leadership, T-Mobile added 454,000 fixed wireless broadband subscribers, bringing its total to 7.3 million, while also closing its Lumos joint-venture fiber deal and preparing to acquire UScellular’s wireless business.

During his tenure, the company added more than $200 billion in market capitalization, according to the company.

Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom and chairman of T-Mobile’s board, praised Gopalan as “a fantastic CEO for the most innovative company in the industry” and thanked Sievert for “a remarkable tenure.”

Gopalan was heralded for his leadership at Deutsche Telekom, where he joined in 2016 as board member for Europe before becoming CEO of the German business in 2021

There, he “doubled the company’s growth rate, scaled its fiber business to millions of homes and achieved record mobile market share while earning market-leading customer satisfaction scores,” the release states.

Prior to joining Deutsche Telekom, he was senior vice president within Capital One’s UK Card division (1999-2009), then moved to T-Mobile UK as marketing director (2009-2010), and later worked at Vodafone UK (2010-2013) where he led the residential customer division.