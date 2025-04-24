Sign in Subscribe
T-Mobile Pushes Toward 15M Homes Passed with Fiber

Company closing in on second major fiber acquisition: Metronet.

Jericho Casper

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 – T-Mobile will soon reach up to 12 to 15 million homes with fiber.

The company plans to launch its fiber internet service by the end of this quarter, marking a major expansion of its wireline broadband ambitions following the closure of its Lumos acquisition and ahead of a pending joint venture with Metronet.

“Lumos and Metronet move us to 12 to 15 million homes passed [with fiber],” CEO Mike Sievert said during the company’s first quarter earnings call Thursday. “On top of 12 million [fixed wireless access] customers – that's a pretty substantial footprint.” T-Mobile currently serves just under 7 million fixed wireless subscribers and aims to reach 12 million by 2028.

T-Mobile invested approximately $950 million for a 50% equity stake in Lumos and all existing fiber customers. Lumos operates a 7,500-mile fiber network, providing high-speed connectivity to 475,000 homes across the Mid-Atlantic. The joint venture aims to expand this reach to 3.5 million homes by the end of 2028.

In the first quarter, the company reported 424,000 high-speed internet customer additions bringing its fixed wireless access total to 6.8 million. On the mobile side, T-Mobile added 495,000 postpaid phone accounts, outpacing AT&T and Verizon. Verizon still leads in mobile customers with 146 million mobile customers to T-Mobile’s 130 million.

Asked whether the company can sustain this pace of growth, Sievert responded, “Q1 was an all-time record in terms of postpaid net additions and gross additions for T-Mobile.”

Sievert also announced that T-Mobile’s commercial satellite service will begin in July, with pricing set at $10 per month. It will be included for free in some T-Mobile’s plans, and Sievert said T-Mobile would honor the $10 price point for AT&T and Verizon customers as well.

The company has already rolled out the beta version of T-Satellite. The service seamlessly connects smartphones from terrestrial to satellite networks, with hundreds of thousands of active customers already using it and over a million messages delivered.

In a separate acquisition, T-Mobile is pursuing a $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular assets, including 4 million customers, 30% of UScellular’s spectrum, and more than 2,000 wireless towers.

Total revenue for the company rose 7% year-over-year to $20.9 billion, T-Mobile’s strongest Q1 growth in four years. Net income grew 24% to $3.0 billion, marking T-Mobile’s best-ever Q1 profit.

