T-Mobile Says Satellite Connectivity Will Complement, Not Replace Wireless Networks

May 19, 2026 – T-Mobile executives said Monday that direct-to-device satellite service will become a standard feature of premium wireless plans rather than a standalone competitor to traditional mobile networks.

Speaking at a JPMorgan investor conference, T-Mobile CEO Srini Gopalan outlined the rationale behind a proposed joint venture between T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon that would pool spectrum resources for low-Earth orbit satellite providers.

The proposal, first reported Thursday, is aimed at creating a shared platform for satellite operators seeking access to terrestrial wireless spectrum for direct-to-device services.

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Gopalan said the initiative reflects a broader industry realization that satellite connectivity is complementary to existing wireless infrastructure.

“We looked at our data in May, and satellite usage is 0.0002% of our total network usage,” Gopalan said. “So it’s clearly a complementary use case.”

T-Mobile currently partners with SpaceX through its T-Satellite service, while AT&T and Verizon back rival satellite provider AST SpaceMobile. The joint venture would not replace those partnerships but instead create standardized access to pooled spectrum resources for multiple satellite companies.

Gopalan argued the growing satellite ecosystem requires greater standardization across devices, operating systems and spectrum access.

“I might own the right spectrum outside Zion National and Verizon might have it over Yellowstone,” he said. “Bringing it together creates a uniform spectrum world.”

The proposal also comes amid growing competition in the direct-to-device satellite market, where companies including SpaceX, Amazon and AST SpaceMobile are racing to expand connectivity services.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has previously emphasized the importance of maintaining multiple competitors in the satellite communications sector.

Verizon CEO Dan Schulman similarly said the joint venture would help “increase competition for satellite providers.”

The satellite communications market has expanded rapidly over the past year as companies race to eliminate wireless dead zones and extend connectivity into rural and remote areas.

According to a recent Ookla report , direct-to-device satellite connectivity increased approximately 24.5 percent between July 2025 and March 2026 as carriers and satellite operators accelerated deployment efforts.

Gopalan downplayed concerns that satellite providers could become full competitors to wireless carriers through direct-to-consumer offerings or mobile virtual network operator agreements.

“The real question is, what is the meaningful gap from a customer perspective in this market?” Gopalan said.