T-Mobile Unveils Fiber Home Internet

Wireless network moves toward fiber.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Photo of T-Mobile Chief Broadband Officer Allan Samson from Linkedin at T-mobile's Digital Infrastructure and Investment Summit

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 – T-Mobile announced Tuesday the launch of a fiber-optic home internet network set to become available to the public on Thursday, June 5. The announcement reflects T-Mobile’s turn to fiber-optic networks.

The launch follows T-Mobile’s recent acquisition with Lumos, a fiber-optic telecommunications company. T-Mobile Fiber has already reached more than 500,000 households, but this new fiber-optic home internet plan could make fiber internet even more accessible. 

“With the official launch of T-Mobile Fiber, we’re delivering on our promise to bring better broadband to more people — the Un-carrier way,” said T-Mobile Chief Broadband Officer Allan Samson. With 1 million customers on the waitlist for T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service, this plan seeks to support the rising demand for broadband services.

The fiber-optic internet offers three plans – Fiber 500,  Fiber 1 Gig, and Fiber 2 Gig – boasting the plan is a choice between “Fast, faster, or fastest.” However, all three plans come with unlimited data and symmetrical upload and download speeds. 

All fiber internet customers also will have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a program launched in 2016 that offers special deals and promotions. Further, T-Mobile promised the plan will come with a 5-year price guarantee, meaning the price of the fiber internet price will remain the same for five years, 

Through this launch T-Mobile hopes to accelerate its broadband growth, offering high-speed internet services to more households across the nation.

