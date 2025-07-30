Tilson Sues Gigapower Over Contract Dispute

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 – Broadband deployment isn’t always about trenches and technology. Sometimes it devolves into contentious litigation over promises kept and not kept.

A telecom engineering and construction firm, for example, is blaming its bankruptcy on former client Gigapower.

Tilson Technology Management , which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 29 , is now filing a breach of contract lawsuit against Gigapower–the joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock.

​​“We entered this contract in good faith and followed through on our obligations at every step of the way, and we expect our clients to do the same,” Tilson CEO Darrell Ingram said in a press release.

In the July 24 lawsuit, Tilson alleged that Gigapower owes the company more than $200 million for work performed building networks in Nevada and Arizona. The complaint accused Gigapower of withholding payments and using financial pressure to force Tilson into accepting reduced payments and a scaled-back scope of work.

“We are simply seeking for Gigapower to comply with its contract and pay the money we were promised for the services we delivered,” Ingram said. “This lawsuit provides a path for Tilson’s creditors, including the many vendors who worked on this project, to be paid. We will not rest until Gigapower fulfills its obligations.”

However, Gigapower denied any wrongdoing.